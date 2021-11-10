El Paso County may see COVID-19 pressures on hospitals worsen in the coming weeks as state projections show the pandemic could hit its worst peak this winter.

Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday the state is bracing for a surge of COVID-19 patients that would exceed last year's winter peak by adding 500 additional beds. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state may have to help staff those beds, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association.

El Paso County — the most populous county in the state — has acutely felt the most recent COVID-19 surge, declaring an official status of strained and limiting elective surgeries in mid-September, when 166 COVID-19 patients or those suspected of having the virus needed care. As of Monday, 225 COVID-19 patients and those that may have it were in area hospitals. The number of patients is slightly down from two weeks ago, when 246 COVID-19-related patients were in county hospitals.

County hospitals may see more patients in the coming weeks because the virus is spreading fast, with 2,785 new cases in the last week and a 12% positivity rate, an average of the percentage of people testing positive.

"It is impossible to predict future trends with any degree of certainty, but the existing patterns suggest that the surge in cases may continue. The virus is circulating widely and testing is relatively low, which makes transmission more difficult to contain," said Professor Glen Mays, chairman of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy at the Colorado School of Public Health.

UCHealth's Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Michelle Barron said the system has staffed up, in part by recruiting new graduates, to help handle another winter surge in patients.

"We have been looking at this sort of from the long game, not as a sprint but as a marathon," she said.

UCHealth hospitals in the Pikes Peak Region were caring for 120 patients as of Monday, and of those 79% were from El Paso or Teller counties, said hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin. The remainder were from other Colorado counties — primarily all southern Colorado. None were out-of-state transfers.

Centura has seen a similar trend.

"In the last month, when we looked into where patients are coming from, we found the majority of our patients are from El Paso County. We have no reason to believe that this pattern has changed," said Dr. Bill Plauth, Chief Medical Officer for Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals. The local Centura hospitals are seeing a high number of COVID-19 patients, near a peak of the recent surge, he said.

El Paso County is currently on par with that high rate of viral spread it saw last November that then escalated fast. Last year's winter spike led to the highest number of deaths in any one month during December, when 292 people died in El Paso County.

The county set a record for deaths this year in October with 112 deaths and has lost 1,172 people total, El Paso County data show. The county is seeing 159.5 deaths per 100,000 people, above the statewide rate of 147 deaths per 100,000.

The age of those in need of hospital care has also started to rise again, because the high level of disease spread puts older residents and those with other health conditions at greater risk, said Michelle Beyrle, spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health. Those 60 and older are also most likely to need hospitalization and die despite having a vaccination, which is why booster vaccine shots have been prioritized for older adults and higher risk groups, she said.

The average age of a hospitalized adult dropped to 53 years old in June and has come back up to 58 years old in October, she said. The average of those dying from the virus is about 71, she said.

"Our seniors, our elderly are bearing the brunt of this," Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said this week during a commission meeting.

El Paso County County commissioners also emphasized the importance of public awareness about effective treatments for the virus.

A bus providing monoclonal antibody treatments that prevent hospitalization due to COVID-19 was scheduled to serve El Paso County from Nov. 1 through Saturday, Beyrle said. The state has extended it another week through at least Saturday, following advocacy from Public Health Director Susan Wheelan. She is also advocating for additional supplies and a permanent location to increase access to treatment, Beyrle said.

UCHealth Memorial has also recently increased its monoclonal antibody treatments and can provide treatments for up to 24 people a day, seven days a week, Vogrin said.