El Paso County resident Thomas Patrick Hamner was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Hamner, 49, of Peyton is accused of having been part of the mob on the West Lawn of the Capitol and engaging in a "tug-of-war" with a police officer over a bike rack being used as a barricade.

Hamner was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs in connection with the riot.

Initially, Hamner faces six charges — five of which were felonies — but he pleaded guilty to just one felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, according to the release.

Following his 30-month prison sentence, Hamner will be placed on three years of supervised release, according to the release.

Hamner was sentenced in the District of Columbia, but the release states that "valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado."

The release notes that more than 870 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, and "over 265 individuals (have been) charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement."