Police in Palmer Lake are asking the public's help with locating a man reported missing over the weekend.

Nikolaus Bennet, 32, left his home near Red Rock Ranch Drive and Forest View Way about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to police, who said residents reported seeing Bennet around noon in the area of Circle Road and Colorado 105.

Bennett is described as 6-foot and 205 pounds with a history of mental illness. Police on Sunday released a home surveillance photo of Bennet from early Saturday morning, when he was wearing a denim jacket, black shorts and blue running shoes.

Police said Bennet has been known to become aggressive and/or violent with people he doesn’t know.

"(Nikolaus) may be disoriented and confused, and we ask for your safety that you do not approach (Nikolaus) but do call 911 or the Palmer Lake Police Department though the El Paso County Non-emergency line at 719-390-5555," said in a news release.