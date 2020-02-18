An El Paso County man was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the July shooting of his roommate — the second person to be killed at the man's home since 2017.

A nine-woman and three-man jury unanimously found Daniel Gray, 40, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree assault in the killing of his roommate, Daniel Hunt, 35.

The victim's fiance, Barbara Bennett, said that she and Hunt had argued the day before the July 31 shooting but made up and were hugging when Gray approached them with a .40-caliber pistol. Gray later told authorities he saw Hunt beating Bennett and feared for her life, but Bennett said she wasn't in any danger.

The couple had lived with Gray at 3903 Shining Star Drive, a home owned by Gray's parents, for about seven months, Bennett said.

Hunt’s killing was the second deadly shooting in the same home east of Colorado Springs in less than two years. Gray wasn’t charged after fatally shooting 41-year-old Jack Cole in the same house Sept. 5, 2017. A fellow resident told The Gazette that Gray claimed self-defense in that case, too, saying Cole had tried to stab and strangle him.

Gray's attorney, public defender Amanda Philipps, said that in July, Gray intervened after hearing shouting from an upstairs room. Gray saw Bennett on the floor, "crouching" and "cowering," as Hunt stood over her, Philipps said. Shooting Hunt was "the only thing" Gray believed could save her, she said.

Prosecutors cited shifting explanations from Gray about why he resorted to shooting Hunt — first telling El Paso County sheriff's deputies he saw Hunt "pounding" Bennett with blows, then later admitting he never saw an assault.

Bennett had no bruises on her body and her clothing wasn't ripped, authorities said.

Tuesday, Bennett burst into tears when the jury announced its guilty verdict. Her only comment was: "Justice."

A second-degree murder charge typically results in eight to 24 years in prison, but can bring up to 48 years under certain circumstances. First-degree assault charges can result in two to six years behind bars. Gray is scheduled to be sentenced April 13, court documents show.