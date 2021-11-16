A man wanted on suspicion of theft and money laundering was arrested in Texas last week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Craig Ochs, 40, was arrested Nov. 8 in Denton County, Texas. He was wanted for crimes stemming from a 2019 El Paso County fraud investigation. He is believed to have stolen upwards of $700,000 since 2012 from a trust fund of deceased El Paso County resident Larry Ochs, his grandfather, deputies said.
Larry was a businessman and mayor of Colorado Springs from 1975 to 1979.
Craig Ochs is currently out on bond, awaiting his first court appearance, deputies said.