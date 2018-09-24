Authorities found a stolen vehicle "chop shop" while investigating a suspected illegal marijuana grow last week in eastern El Paso County, leading to a man's arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.

Gonzalo Adrian Gonzalez-Gomez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of four felonies: possession of a weapon by a previous offender and three counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

About 1:20 p.m. Friday, a search warrant was executed in the 5200 block of South Yoder Road, where 116 marijuana plants were found and 104 were seized, the agency reported.

Authorities found a stolen vehicle "chop shop" while investigating a suspected illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County. (Courtesy of EPCSO)
The investigators saw several vehicles "in various states of disrepair" at a property directly to the south in the 5300 block of South Yoder Road. They could see two license plates through a dilapidated wooden fence and determined the vehicles were stolen. A third stolen vehicle was identified by its vehicle identification number.

While executing another search warrant there, a Taurus .22 and .410 combination rifle was found, and a criminal history check on the two occupants showed that one had a felony conviction for fraud, the Sheriff's Office said. Asked about the weapon, the felon said he bought it a "while back."

The man also said he is a mechanic who works on people's cars. But investigators said the vehicles were being disassembled, not repaired, the Sheriff's Office said.

