Authorities found a stolen vehicle "chop shop" while investigating a suspected illegal marijuana grow last week in eastern El Paso County, leading to a man's arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.
Gonzalo Adrian Gonzalez-Gomez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of four felonies: possession of a weapon by a previous offender and three counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.
About 1:20 p.m. Friday, a search warrant was executed in the 5200 block of South Yoder Road, where 116 marijuana plants were found and 104 were seized, the agency reported.
The investigators saw several vehicles "in various states of disrepair" at a property directly to the south in the 5300 block of South Yoder Road. They could see two license plates through a dilapidated wooden fence and determined the vehicles were stolen. A third stolen vehicle was identified by its vehicle identification number.
While executing another search warrant there, a Taurus .22 and .410 combination rifle was found, and a criminal history check on the two occupants showed that one had a felony conviction for fraud, the Sheriff's Office said. Asked about the weapon, the felon said he bought it a "while back."
The man also said he is a mechanic who works on people's cars. But investigators said the vehicles were being disassembled, not repaired, the Sheriff's Office said.