A man is in jail after allegedly shooting at two adults outside his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
One of the victims was a contracted United States Postal Service employee who was delivering the suspect’s mail, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect is accused of felony menacing with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor menacing, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in a rural residential area in the 9900 block of Calhan Highway.
An investigation determined the homeowner believed his mail was being stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office, prompting him to shoot. The postal worker’s vehicle had no marking to indicate it carried mail.
The two victims sustained no injuries.