Brandon Michele Garringer
Caption +

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Show MoreShow Less

A 29-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested in September, Colorado Springs police said.

Brandon Michele Garringer was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, court records show.

Garringer also is suspected of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense, and identify theft — possession with the intent to use, a felony.

Former Colorado middle school teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting five students

Police and sheriff's detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant Sept. 19 in the 100 block of Kokomo Street in the Security-Widefield area after a five-month investigation, police said.

Garringer remained in El Paso County jail Thursday.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments