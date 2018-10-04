A 29-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested in September, Colorado Springs police said.
Brandon Michele Garringer was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, court records show.
Garringer also is suspected of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense, and identify theft — possession with the intent to use, a felony.
Police and sheriff's detectives assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant Sept. 19 in the 100 block of Kokomo Street in the Security-Widefield area after a five-month investigation, police said.
Garringer remained in El Paso County jail Thursday.