An El Paso County man accused of killing his sister and burning down her house in June was found competent to stand trial on Thursday.

Christopher Lenard, 44, faces charges of first-degree murder, incest and felony menacing in the shooting death of his 21-year-old sister, Shania Lynn Lenard.

In August, Judge William Moller requested that a psychiatrist perform an evaluation to determine if Christopher Lenard was competent to stand trial.

On Thursday, defense attorney Austin Vos told the court that Christopher Lenard had refused transport to court and would not be present for the hearing. Moller proceeded with the hearing and said the evaluation had found that Christopher Lenard was competent to proceed to trial.

Vos requested that the court allow a second evaluation to be conducted by a defense-selected psychiatrist. Moller granted the request with no objection from the prosecution.

Vos told the court that if the psychiatrist he wants is available for the competency evaluation, the process should take around two months. Moller set a review hearing for Dec. 1 to discuss the findings of the second evaluation.

On June 11, El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to Chaps View, near the Pueblo County/El Paso County line, after someone called 911 to report a disturbance with a family member who threatened "to set the house on fire.” When deputies arrived, they found Shania Lenard fatally shot outside, according to an affidavit.

After setting fire to a house, Christopher Lenard chased down and crashed into another car before shooting and killing his sister, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told deputies that Christopher Lenard left the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later that afternoon.

On Thursday, Vos told the court that Christopher Lenard is suffering from serious health problems that make it difficult for him to appear physically in court, and asked for permission for Christopher Lenard to potentially appear via video conference for future hearings if necessary.

Moller granted the request with no opposition from the prosecution.

Christopher Lenard remains in El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold.