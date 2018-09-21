El Paso County officials were mailing about 4,100 ballots for the Nov. 6 general election to military and overseas voters Friday.
Ballots for local voters will be mailed starting Oct. 15, reports the county Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) imposes a Friday deadline to send ballots to voters living abroad and military and their dependents who aren’t in the state, a county news release says.
While local voters must submit their ballots by 7 p.m. Election Day, ballots from military and overseas voters will be counted as long as they’re postmarked by that deadline and arrive in the mail within the following eight days.
“Due to the length of time required for UOCAVA voters to receive and return their ballots, the law ensures they will have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a statement. “We have staff dedicated to work with these voters and provide them the information they need to successfully participate in this important election.”
Overseas and military voters may return their ballots by mail, fax or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. They can direct questions to uocava@elpasoco.com or visit sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/ for more information.
The Clerk and Recorder’s Office is encouraging local voters to visit GoVoteColorado.com now to make sure the address is correct on their voter registration.