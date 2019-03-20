e622d4cac73a61bbcad77404f5f6721b
An former longtime public defender has been selected to fill a vacancy on the El Paso County District Court bench.

Marcus Henson, of Colorado Springs, was appointed Tuesday by Gov. Jared Polis to succeed retired 4th Judicial District Judge Barbara Hughes, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.  

Henson, a county magistrate since 2017, was among three finalists chosen for the position by the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission. The other two were Brien Cecil, a veteran county prosecutor, and William Moller, who has a private law practice in Woodland Park.

