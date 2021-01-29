Following a deadly year on El Paso County roads, officials are seeking resident input as work begins on a plan designed to make roads safer and reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries in the county.
A recently launched comprehensive Road Safety Plan website includes an interactive map where the public can share where they have experienced or observed road safety hazards in unincorporated El Paso County.
County officials will analyze crash data in the region to understand where, why and how crashes are occurring, the project website states. Resident feedback will help them compile the El Paso County Road Safety Plan, which will guide the county and its partner agencies in implementing safety recommendations based on safety data analysis, road safety audits and a prioritized list of projects for safety improvements, education and enforcement, according to the website.
“Engaging with the public who spend time on our roads, an analysis of the data, combined with education, enforcement, and working with key stakeholders will be vital in developing a road safety plan that will enhance the safety of our roads,” county engineer Jennifer Irvine said in a news release. “We're confident a thoughtful, collaborative approach will have long-term benefits for our county.”
In 2020, El Paso County led the state in traffic deaths, data from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation show.
More than 600 people died on Colorado streets, roads and highways last year, according to Department of Transportation data. Eighty-four of those deaths were in El Paso County, including a record 50 in Colorado Springs.
The county’s comprehensive Road Safety Plan website includes an El Paso County Road Safety Plan Literature Review; state and national resources related to safety planning; and information about upcoming meetings, project presentations, meeting notes and other project developments.
A dashboard with results from El Paso County’s crash data analysis will also be posted to the website homepage and available for public review as the Road Safety Plan continues, the release said.
In August, county commissioners approved a roughly $298,000 contract with transportation consultant Cambridge Systematics to develop the road safety audit and plan, which is expected to be completed in 2022, according to the project website.
Residents can leave feedback on road safety concerns on the Road Safety Plan’s interactive map at epcsaferroads.com/leave-comments and email any questions to DOTSafetyPlan@elpasoco.com.
For more project information and additional resources, visit the Road Safety Plan website at epcsaferroads.com.