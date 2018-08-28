El Paso County voters likely will be asked Nov. 6 to OK an eight-year extension of a public safety sales tax approved in 2012.
The tax, about 2 cents on a $10 purchase, now is set to expire Jan. 1, 2021.
Its revenue pays the salaries and benefits of 192 Sheriff’s Office employees and accounts for about one-third of the Sheriff’s Office budget this year.
“There’s a lot of things that ride on this,” Sheriff Bill Elder told county commissioners Tuesday, in asking them to add the question to the ballot.
District Attorney Dan May also encouraged commissioners to put the question to voters. But former Colorado Springs City Councilman Joel Miller said the question is unfair to voters because the county’s general fund can cover public safety needs.
After a second public hearing at their next meeting Sept. 4, commissioners will vote on whether to refer the question to the ballot, asking for the tax to continue through 2028. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
Since the tax took effect, the Sheriff’s Office has had a 57 percent increase in calls for service, and the county’s number of wildfire responses has tripled, Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp told commissioners.
County staff presented drafts of two proposed measures. One would ask voters to continue the tax indefinitely, and the other would push the expiration date. Commissioners preferred the latter, saying voters should get to weigh in again on whether to extend the tax.
The proposal comes on the heels of a new record capacity of 1,839 inmates at the jail, whose recommended capacity is 1,400. The jail’s average daily population has steadily increased by about 24 percent since the county began levying the tax.
After switching inmate health-care contractors last year, the Sheriff’s Office also has had to absorb a nearly 40 percent increase in that cost.
Revenue from the tax has primarily funded staff, but it’s also paid for equipment, upgraded jail security systems, IT needs such as software and radio systems, and the purchase of the Mark Dabling Boulevard facility that houses the county’s Office of Emergency Management, Sapp said.