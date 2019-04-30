El Paso County had the most traffic deaths in the state over the past two years, with 77 in 2017 and 81 in 2018. So the Sheriff's Office is launching a targeted traffic enforcement initiative, officials announced Tuesday.
Beginning Wednesday, traffic enforcement will be increased in at least two areas in each of eight districts. Data will be collected for two months from each site, and then the locations will be reassessed.
The areas are selected based on data from SMART trailers, traffic complaints and crash data provided by the Colorado Sate Patrol, a sheriff's news release said. The SMART trailers gather information about average vehicle speeds at certain dates and times.
The data will be used to pinpoint especially problematic areas and assess whether more enforcement is needed.
The initiative will continue as long as it's needed, said sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
No extra deputies or budgeted funds will be needed, Kirby said. The county does have grant funding to pay for DUI enforcement to augment this project.
The traffic unit will have a sergeant and six deputies at all times, the sheriff's office said.
“We hope you will join us in this critical initiative to make everyone in El Paso County safe when driving on our roadways," said Sheriff Bill Elder. "As with all our public safety initiatives, we cannot be successful unless we work with all of you, our citizens. Our first goal is to gain voluntary compliance from everyone in our community, and if that does not work we rely on traffic enforcement."
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed Saturday on Marksheffel Road near Peterson Air Force Base marked the county's 16th traffic fatality this year, far fewer than the 23 at this time last year, reports the Colorado Department of Transportataion.
For more information about the initiative, visit epcsheriffsoffice.com/traffic-enforcement