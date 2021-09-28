Water and wastewater providers in El Paso County interested in applying for COVID-19 recovery funds for water or wastewater infrastructure projects can now submit a notice of interest to the county.

The funds — coming from nearly $140 million El Paso County will receive under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in March to foster recovery from the pandemic — will help water and wastewater providers in the Pikes Peak region manage the demands COVID-19 has put on the resource and solve long-term needs, a county news release said.

“El Paso County needs water to sustain its residents, military installations, increased growth, and a large agricultural industry,” Commissioner Holly Williams said in the release. “As commissioners, we want to help our water and wastewater providers respond to the demands placed on them by the pandemic. At the same time, we want to fund projects which solve our long-term water or wastewater needs like storage, replacement and sustainability.”

The notice of interest will help county officials understand the community’s needs and communicate clearly with potential applicants, the release said. Providers that complete the form are expressing interest in applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds for water and sewer infrastructure. Providers that complete the form will be notified when the full application is available on the website by Dec. 15.

The projects must meet federal eligibility requirements, according to the release. They include 17 project categories under guidelines published through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Potential projects can also include improving drinking water transmission methods, upgrading water or wastewater facilities, or investments in cybersecurity.

Water and wastewater providers can complete the notice of interest online at bit.ly/3AOA2FL.

Those with questions about the notice of interest can email ARPArequests@elpasoco.com with “Water Projects Inquiry” in the subject line.

For more information on county COVID-19 relief programs and plans, visit the county’s American Rescue Plan Act website at admin.elpasoco.com/arpa.