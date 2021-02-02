Businesses across El Paso County have a chance to increase their capacity under a new business certification program launched Tuesday.
The five-star program allows restaurants in counties with high levels of coronavirus transmission to open at higher capacities if local officials inspect them to ensure they’re following new rules, such as placing tables farther apart and upgrading ventilation.
El Paso County submitted its application for the program to the state on Jan. 1, but the state required additional documentation before it was approved, county spokesman Ryan Parsell said in an email last week.
“I wish it had come earlier, but I think it is important … we have the approval now and we are going to go forward,” El Paso County Commissioner Stan VaderWerf said at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.
El Paso County was moved down from Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial to Level Orange on Jan. 4, easing restrictions across the county. Under Level Orange guidelines, restaurants can operate at a 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50.
El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan told the Board of Public Health last week that El Paso County businesses that complete an in-person inspection to become a five-star certified business will be permitted to operate within Level Yellow guidelines, at a 50% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50.
El Paso County, the city of Colorado Springs and other local leaders have previously said the state’s five-star certification program would be difficult and costly to implement, in part because it requires officials to individually inspect businesses.
“I’m not excited about the program because I think it’s more bureaucratic red tape … but for now, this is the best option we have,” El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams said during an emergency commissioner’s meeting in late December when the commission passed a resolution to move forward with the program.
On Tuesday, commissioners awarded a $250,000 contract to SAFEbuilt LLC to conduct five-star program implementation and inspection services to county businesses.
“We are acting absolutely as fast as we possibly can to go forward with this program despite the fact that we have some reservations about some of the content of the program itself,” VanderWerf said. “We are intending and will continue to do everything we possibly can to support our businesses and our industries.”