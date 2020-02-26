El Paso County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to oppose a ballot measure to reintroduce the gray wolf to Colorado, joining a list of dozens of counties.
Initiative 107 will be on the ballot in November. If it passes, the state will begin reintroducing the wolves and taxpayers will cover the livestock losses. The wolves were hunted out of normalcy in the state decades ago, but have show signs of reemergence in Colorado.
The resolution passed in El Paso County notes farming, ranching and recreational riches that could be impacted by the predator.
“This is the right thing to do; the economic impact is clear in the state of Colorado," El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said in a statement released by the Initiative 107 opposition group, the Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition. "Not only would it be a danger to the very important industries of ranching and farming in our state, it also would be a danger to those that enjoy the outdoors so much."