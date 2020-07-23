A man booked into the El Paso County jail this week has tested positive for COVID-19, the first inmate here known to have the deadly disease since the pandemic hit Colorado.
The inmate’s positive coronavirus test comes months after seven jail workers fell ill from the virus, including a 41-year-old deputy who died in April of complications from the illness.
Authorities say the inmate, whose name is being withheld to protect his medical privacy, was extradited Monday from a jail in Jacksonville, Fla., where news reports show that more than 400 inmates have the disease amid a statewide surge.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has withdrawn plans to hold a portion of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.
Because of the outbreak in Jacksonville, special precautions were taken from the time the inmate arrived, El Paso County sheriff’s officials say.
“Upon arrival, he was quarantined as a safety precaution because he arrived from out of state and from a location designated as a hot spot for COVID-19,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt. The inmate was tested the day he was booked, she said.
El Paso County jail officials were notified of the inmate’s positive result on Wednesday, after the inmate had been escorted to a court appearance before 4th Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain at the El Paso County Courts building in downtown Colorado Springs.
In a written statement, Bain downplayed the level of exposure in his courtroom, noting that the inmate wore an N95 mask and was brought into his courtroom without other inmates. He sat handcuffed on a bench 4-5 feet from the door where he entered.
“When I called the case, the actual proceeding with the defendant lasted one to two minutes,” Bain said in a written statement. “He never moved any farther into the courtroom than the bench where he was seated.”
Court staff wiped down the bench where the inmate sat, and a county maintenance worker cleaned the area again before anyone else entered the courtroom, Bain said. The defendant also was confined alone in a holding cell while awaiting his appearance. Bain said his staff was notified that the inmate had coronavirus within an hour of the man’s appearance.
The deputy public defender who represented him is now in quarantine, according to Kim Chalmers, a supervisor at the Colorado Springs branch of the state Public Defender’s Office.
The attorney had on a mask, in keeping with office policy for those working in courtrooms. But the defendant’s mask repeatedly slipped from his face during periods he was in proximity with his attorney and a deputy, Chalmers said.
Chalmers and Mynatt offered differing accounts on precautions taken during the van transport from the jail to the courthouse.
Chalmers said the defendant told her he was driven to the courthouse in a van with no mask, with at least eight other inmates who also didn’t have on masks. She said he expressed concern not only about those inmates but about one of the deputies who escorted him into court.
“He’s really concerned about the fact that he put people at risk,” Chalmers said.
Mynatt said jail surveillance footage shows that the inmate had on a mask.
“Security footage shows he had on a mask from the time he was taken from the ward,” she said. Mynatt said the mask remained on the inmate during the van ride and while he was taken to court.
Mynatt said that seven other inmates were in the van, and that six of them weren’t wearing masks. However, she said the six inmates without masks were separated from the sickened inmate by a physical barrier in the van.
All six inmates have since been quarantined, and the inmate with COVID-19 is being held in isolation in the jail’s medical ward, Mynatt said.
The sickened inmate was brought from Florida alone in a van by U.S. Corrections, a private contractor that specializes in moving inmates, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Seven of the 11 Sheriff’s Office workers who have contracted COVID-19 worked in the jail in whole or in part, the office has said. Among them are a floor security deputy, a health care contractor and Jeff Hopkins, an intake and release deputy who died of COVID-19 on April 1.
Amid the threat from the novel coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office slashed the population at the jail by more than a third, from an average daily population of roughly 1,500 to less than 1,000. As of Thursday, the jail’s population was 986, records show.
Testing of inmates has been sparing. According to Mynatt, 19 inmates have been given COVID-19 tests since the virus was first detected in El Paso County in March. Jail administrators have focused on quarantining those who may have been exposed to the virus prior to being booked, and isolating inmates who show symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, two inmates were in isolation, and 11 inmates were under quarantine, Mynatt said.
She declined to answer questions about whether enough testing is being done at the jail, referring them instead to Wellpath, the Tennessee-based company that provides inmate medical care under a contract with the county.
“That’s going to be more of a medical contractor question,” Mynatt said. “We put that trust in the medical contractor because they’re the ones who have the medical education to decide who gets a test and who doesn’t.”
Mynatt said Wellpath medical providers have access to “ample” test kits supplied by the county.
A call to Wellpath's administrative office in Tennessee on Thursday evening went unanswered.