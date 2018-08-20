The El Paso County jail “is again bursting at the seams” as its inmate population hit an all-time high Monday, Sheriff Bill Elder said in a news release.
The jail had 1,839 occupants, nearly 50 above the previous record of 1,791 set in August 2017. That’s hundreds more than the 1,400 recommended by the National Institute of Corrections.
“At today’s population, the jail is at a critical place in which the sheriff and the staff are feeling the pressures of too many inmates and not enough space or personnel,” the release says.
The jail held 1,487 men and 352 women Monday. The vast majority — 1,158 — were being held on suspicion of felonies.
Last year, the staff was borrowing beds from other county facilities and squeezing them into jammed living spaces, then-Detention Bureau Chief Mitch Lincoln said at the time.
The jail was expanded in 2005 because of crowding, adding 864 beds to reach the current capacity of 1,753. But the seven cities that feed the jail appear to have outgrown it.
The inmate population has steadily increased since 2012, when the biggest population hit 1,375, the release says.
The National Institute of Corrections recommends that jails never exceed 80 percent of capacity to ensure options to separate inmates along stipulated guidelines. That means the jail should only house about 1,400 inmates.
That number was eclipsed long ago, Lincoln said in 2017.
Officials say a growing population increases the likelihood of fights and assaults in the jail, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St.
Last year, 38 physical incidents and 34 nonphysical incidents were reported at the jail, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa. Through June this year, 16 physical incidents and 11 nonphysical incidents had occurred.
“We will continue to focus on jail staffing until we find a more permanent solution,” Elder said in the release.
“Building a new jail or adding to the existing facility is just not an option. My jail command staff and I continue to explore and implement ways to manage our jail population including moving inmates to other facilities within the state.”
The Gazette’s Kaitlin Durbin contributed to this report.