An El Paso County jail inmate has been quarantined after testing positive for hepatitis A, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The inmate has been at the jail since Jan. 16.
"We are working closely with El Paso County Public Health to vaccinate all inmates who may have come in contact with the infected inmate and need to be vaccinated," the Sheriff's Office said.
"El Paso County Employee Benefits will provide vaccinations to all employees who may have been exposed to the infected inmate and need or want to be vaccinated."
Anyone who has received a hepatitis A vaccine or has ever had the virus is considered immune for life, the Sheriff's Office said.
Unrelated to this incident, on Jan. 25 the jail's medical provider began administering hepatitis A vaccinations to all inmates who are either homeless or drug users during the intake process, the Sheriff's Office said.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. Symptoms, which typically don't appear for several weeks after infection, include fever, nausea, vomiting and yellowing of the skin.