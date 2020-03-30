El Paso County jail inmate tests negative for COVID-19

An El Paso County jail inmate tested earlier this month for COVID-19 does not have the virus, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

The inmate was among 10 who had been placed in isolation either because they had flu-like symptoms or were exposed to sick inmates. The number of inmates in isolation fell to three Monday, El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said.

The Sheriff’s Office was expecting to receive 100 COVID-19 tests on Monday in case inmates show symptoms of the novel coronavirus, Kirby said. The jail previously had access to a single test.

“In addition to limiting the number of people who are being booked into the facility, and the limited space we are confined to, the Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution to keep inmates and staff alike safe,” Kirby said. “This includes screening for everyone coming into the facility, (personal protective equipment) for staff and symptomatic inmates.”