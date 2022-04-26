El Paso County jail

El Paso County Criminal Justice Center

 Gazette file

A fourth inmate died at the El Paso County jail this year, after deputies found a man unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, law enforcement said.

Deputies found the inmate around 1:16 a.m. and began "life-saving measures." Emergency responders arrived and took over but the inmate died, law enforcement said.

The inmate's identity was not released and will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time last year one inmate died in the jail. A total of five inmates died in the El Paso County jail last year.

Colorado Springs weather: High fire danger Tuesday
Weekend fire near Lake George reaches full containment

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments