A fourth inmate died at the El Paso County jail this year, after deputies found a man unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, law enforcement said.

Deputies found the inmate around 1:16 a.m. and began "life-saving measures." Emergency responders arrived and took over but the inmate died, law enforcement said.

The inmate's identity was not released and will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time last year one inmate died in the jail. A total of five inmates died in the El Paso County jail last year.