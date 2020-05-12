A male inmate at the El Paso County Jail took his own life Tuesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the male ward of the jail for a medical emergency at about 1:15 p.m., the statement reported. The man was found in his cell attempting suicide by hanging, according to the release. He was not breathing and had no pulse.

The man, whose name was not released, was declared dead inside the cell, the sheriff's office said. His death was the first completed suicide at the jail since June, the statement read.

