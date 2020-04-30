At the Peak Vista Community Health Center on North Academy Boulevard will test anyone over 12 with coronavirus symptoms. Medical Assistant Georgina Hambly tests a patient at the drive-thru Monday, April 27, 2020. All the primary care clinics, drive-up test sites, military bases and hospitals have the capacity to test about 1,100 residents per day, according to El Paso County Public Health. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)