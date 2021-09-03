A man being held at the El Paso County Jail died after being transported to a local hospital Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the man, who had “various ailments” that required constant medical treatment, was transported from the jail to a local hospital last Saturday. But at around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the man died while being treated at the hospital.

They added that the county coroner’s office was working on an autopsy for the man, and would determine his official cause of death.