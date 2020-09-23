Thousands more El Paso County residents are relying on food stamp benefits compared to this time last year because of the coronavirus.
Amid the uptick in need, El Paso County Department of Human Services has opened a satellite location within the Peak Vista Health Center to serve residents of southeast Colorado Springs, who have seen the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county. Residents in the area are also more likely to live in poverty, face unemployment and need assistance than those living in other areas, El Paso County Public Health data shows.
"It made sense for us to have people in this area because there is such a high need here," said Karen Logan, economic and administrative Services director with the Department of Human Services.
The new office was planned before the pandemic, but the economic fallout from the coronavirus has heightened the need for federal assistance. In August, 79,244 county residents were using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, up from 63,959 in August 2019, according to the most recent data available.
Prior to the opening of the new office, Southeast Colorado Springs residents could meet with Human Services staff at Sand Creek Library for guidance about applying for benefits, but they could not pick up their electronic benefits transfer card, one of the main reasons residents come to see the staff in person, Logan said. The new office received special state permission to distribute cards. It will also have a kiosk where residents who need help applying for benefits online can get help from staff, she said.
Prior to the office opening recently, residents without cars would need to take two or three buses to the Human Services office on Garden of the Gods Road to pick up a card and receive other services, said Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who advocated for the new office in her district. The trip could easily take two hours one way, she said.
"We needed more accessibility," she said.
She started her advocacy about a year and a half ago and was pleased the office has opened serve the area at a time when residents are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, she said.
El Paso County Public Health data show the 80910 ZIP code has had 533 cases of COVID-19 and the 80916 ZIP code has had 568 cases, more than almost all the other ZIP codes in the county.
Many of the residents in Avila's district hold essential service jobs, such as grocery store positions, and that may contribute to the high number of cases. Many people also live in apartments and in multigenerational settings, where social distancing is harder, she said.
The new Human Services office shares a building with the first primary care clinic to offer care in the 80916 ZIP code. Peak Vista opened its Jet Wing office in 2019, with plans to share its building with other community services.
The new satellite office is open 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 1815 Jetwing Drive.