During a global pandemic that initially shuttered some businesses and cut service hours, the El Paso County Department of Human Services did not waver in providing protective services, food and financial aid to residents most in need, gaining the agency the state’s 2020 C-Stat Distinguished Performance Award, the Colorado Department of Human Services announced this week.
“2020 was a year full of challenges, growth, and camaraderie. It brought unprecedented change and it also brought unprecedented dedication, commitment and achievement from our county partners,” Colorado Department of Human Services Executive Director Michelle Barnes said in a county news release. “… I am proud of El Paso County in supporting people slipping into poverty and those already in it, keeping kids and seniors safe, and supporting families while out of work and out of school.”
Department Executive Director Julie Krow noted this is the third consecutive year the county has won the award, which recognizes superior performance efforts tied to programs that benefit Coloradans.
Over the course of the pandemic, the department did not close or limit its hours for in-person assistance. Child and adult protection caseworkers continued working with families and conducting home visits, while economic assistance staff kept processing applications to ensure families had access to critical resources.
“I could not be prouder of the entire El Paso County DHS team for keeping children and adults safe and making sure families have needed emergency assistance,” Krow said in the release. “These supports were especially important during the pandemic.”
In the past year the county saw “unprecedented” applications for food assistance and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a program that provides monthly financial aid to low-income families with children as well as a wide range of services, she said by phone Wednesday.
“The economic challenges in our community were significant and many people were affected because they lost their jobs or became responsible for full-time childcare,” she said. “Having our staff step up and process applications was especially important because there was so much need. I’m really proud of them.”
El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer said the award highlights the county’s success in protecting its “most vulnerable” and efficiently providing cost-effective services.
“This award is about more than just metrics. It’s about the people we serve and those who serve them with compassion,” Bremer said.
El Paso County is among 10 counties to receive the award this year, along with Archuleta, Broomfield, Dolores, Eagle, Gunnison, Rio Blanco, Sedgwick, Weld and Yuma counties.