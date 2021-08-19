El Paso County's hospital capacity dial moved up a notch this week from yellow to orange, meaning the facilities can still care for patients, but there are concerns for the near future because of rising needs.
For months, the county's hospital capacity was "good, but with elevated hospital admissions." Capacity includes hospital space, staff and supplies required to care for patients.
State health department data shows 9% of the region's intensive care unit beds are currently available. The region includes Teller and El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties.
Pressure within the UChealth system is being driven by COVID-19 and the "trauma season" that leads more people to need care from car accidents, hiking accidents and biking accidents, for example said Cary Vogrin, a spokeswoman for UCHealth.
"The entire UCHealth system, along with hospitals and systems across the state and nation, are facing staffing and capacity challenges," she said.
UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region are currently caring for just over 50 patients with COVID-19 infection, close to the highest rate since January, or about one-third of the level the system saw during the peak over the winter, she said.
The hospital system is also seeing record numbers of trauma patients with other health needs in the emergency departments, clinics and hospitals, she said.
To ensure the hospital system is planning ahead, the incident command team began meeting again this week, she said.
The system has not postponed any surgeries, but it will be ready for that step if needed, she said.
Centura Health did not respond to request for comment about capacity.
Hospital capacity in other areas of the state is in better shape. The Denver-metro area has has 20% of its ICU beds available, and across the state 1,726 ICU beds are open, state data shows.
Colorado Hospital Association spokeswoman Cara Welch said some hospitals across the state are taking steps to increase capacity by adding space and training staff from other areas of the hospital to help in surge units, but it is not happening at a regional or statewide level.
The change in local hospital capacity status comes as the delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases. In the last week, the county has seen 1,200 patients people test positive and the percentage of people testing positive rise a half a percent to 7.5% as of Thursday.
"Our cases have risen steadily in recent weeks, and we haven’t yet seen signs of a decline or plateau. Therefore, we anticipate the cases to remain consistent," said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health.
The delta variant is more infectious than previous versions of the virus and some physicians are seeing COVID-19 patients decline more quickly, said Mario Fadila, a UChealth pulmonologist and critical care physician.
"We feel like it’s more severe," he said.
Fadila encouraged everyone to get vaccinated because it prevents the need for hospital care and death.
"We are seeing completely preventable deaths," he said.
Colorado College professor Dr. Phoebe Lostroh, who has a Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University, said it will take "population-level public health measures" like capacity restrictions and indoor masking requirements to reverse the upward trend in cases.
El Paso County has enacted no COVID-19 restrictions on everyday life since the spring, when the state handed over much of its authority to counties to institute health measures. The county unwound restrictions enacted during the first year of the pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate.
Hewitt told The Gazette in late July the department's focus was educating the community on preventative measures like mask-wearing indoors, frequent handwashing, working from home, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated. County Public Health will support employers or businesses choosing to mandate COVID-specific precautions, including vaccinations, she previously said.
Lostroh said she would like to see the health department enact masking regulations for local schools as students return to in-person learning.
"It would take pressure off the school boards to decide whether to enact restrictions, and it would be a Public Health decision," she said.
Children's Hospital Colorado announced Thursday afternoon it is "strongly encouraging" masking for all children and personnel in all Colorado schools and childcare settings amid increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and an unprecedented spike in out-of-season respiratory virus cases, among other challenges.
"If made a policy at schools, masking would remove uncertainty, which poses an additional source of anxiety (and) isolation, and further reduces the potential for bullying," a news release from the hospital system said.
The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.