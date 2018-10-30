Dave Rose could not only answer El Paso County staff’s questions, but also usually had a story to go with the answer, county officials said Tuesday while recognizing their lead spokesman, who has retired.
Rose was the county’s chief public information officer for a decade. Earlier, he worked in local television and radio broadcasting, giving him a well-rounded, institutional knowledge of the county’s past that his colleagues say is practically unmatched.
“He always knew the facts and the history in our community and how we got to where we are,” said Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp.
About 50 people attended the commissioners’ meeting to pay tribute to Rose. Among them were former commissioners Sallie Clark and Jim Bensberg, as well as broadcast journalists who said Rose hired them at KOAA News5 and KRDO.
Under Rose’s guidance, the county launched two cable television channels to broadcast news and information and improved its citizens college to educate residents about county government functions. He’s also overseen the push to use social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, to connect with residents.
The county hired Rose in 2008 at the onset of the Great Recession, which forced officials to slash the budget and lay off many employees.
“It was a sinking ship,” former commissioner Amy Lathen told Rose. “You brought so much steadiness to what we were doing.”
He led the public information office through the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, two catastrophic floods and the troubled tenure of former Sheriff Terry Maketa, who stepped down amid corruption allegations.
During the wildfires, Rose played a key role in establishing information centers to field inquiries from thousands of affected residents and families.
“I’m terribly grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to do what I truly love for most of my career,” Rose said during a farewell address.
Now that he’s retired, he said, he and his wife plan to explore the country in their Airstream trailer — starting somewhere warm, such as Arizona.
Ryan Parsell, a former spokesman for the county Clerk and Recorder’s Office, left his job as deputy state treasurer and started work as Rose’s replacement this month.