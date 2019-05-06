El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker won’t sugar coat it. Most county property owners will see higher tax bills since the latest round of state-mandated assessments.
By now, more than 300,000 property owners in the county should have received an updated valuation notice in the mail. The notices show how a property’s value has changed over the past two years and how that change will affect the property taxes owed.
Single- and multi-family home values rose 20% to 25% on average, the Assessor’s Office reports. Commercial and industrial properties also saw increases.
Colorado law requires assessor’s offices statewide to update property values every other year. The last assessments were done in 2017.
Why are taxes going up for so many property owners?
Colorado Springs’ hot real estate market drove many of the value increases, which in turn typically lead to higher property taxes. Many millennials, retirees and others moving to Colorado are drawn to the Pikes Peak region, where housing costs less than in the Denver area, Schleiker said.
His office must assess homes based on sales data from their neighborhood or comparable properties. For this year’s assessments, the office staff analyzed data from nearly 43,000 sales from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2018.
“Some folks believe these value increase are just arbitrary, which they are not. By law, you have to go off the sales,” Schleiker said.
The Assessor’s Office saw bidding wars in many of those sales, with aspiring buyers offering $5,000 to $20,000 above the asking price, he said.
The notice includes an “estimated taxes” amount for 2019. Could that number change before property tax bills are issued?
Yes. The estimate is based partly on the mill levy that applied to the property in 2018, but that figure could change.
Mill levies are set by individual taxing entities, such as cities and school, fire and library districts.
Voters have to approve mill levy increases, and that still could happen before the rates are finalized in December, Schleiker said.
The “estimated taxes” number also does not take into account the Senior Homestead Exemption, which applies to many older county property owners, he said.
The non-residential assessment rate is capped at 29. But the residential rate is periodically adjusted to comply with state law, which mandates that residential and commercial property owners pay certain shares of total property taxes statewide.
What can property owners do if they disagree with their valuation?
Anyone who disagrees with the “current year actual value” or property classification can file an appeal through June 3. Appealing property owners are encouraged to submit documentation to support their claim.
Appeals can be submitted online, in person or by phone. Detailed instructions are attached to the valuation notices that property owners received.
The office will review the appeal and make a determination within 30 days, Schleiker said.
Where are homeowners seeing the biggest increases?
Areas with more affordable housing, such as east of Interstate 25 and south of Platte Avenue, saw some of the biggest increases in value. Single-family homes’ values soared by 30% or more in the Valley Hi, Eastborough, Hillside, Lowell and Deerfield Hills neighborhoods, the Assessor’s Office found.
Neighborhoods where homes sell for millions of dollars saw slower growth in values, Schleiker said. In Crystal Park, Broadmoor and Flying Horse, single- family home values increased 10% or less.
How do our county’s increases compare with those in the rest of Colorado?
Property values went up across the state, especially along the Front Range, Schleiker said.
Some Teller County homeowners saw their property values rise by 50 percent. Adams County values grew by about 24%, Schleiker said, and many Douglas County homes had values increase by nearly 15%.
Home values rose an average of 22 percent in Arapahoe County and 21 percent in Denver County, The Denver Post reported.
“We’re seeing significant increases statewide,” Schleiker said. “A lot of people are moving to our state. This is not just within El Paso County.”
Property owners with more questions can call the Assessor’s Office at 520-6600 during business hours.