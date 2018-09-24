Residents can learn more about the Arkansas River and pick the brains of water experts at a free showing of the Rocky Mountain PBS documentary "The Arkansas River: From Leadville to Lamar."
El Paso County is holding the free show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
The film addresses how the river and its tributaries provide water to the Arkansas Basin, says a county news release.
After the film, Fountain Utilities Water Superintendent Michael Fink will lead a panel discussion with these speakers:
• Larry Small, executive director of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District
• Doug Hollister, a water commissioner for the Colorado Division of Water Resources
• Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman, who served on the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District and worked on water conservation for former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar
• Craig Dossey, executive director of the county's Planning and Community Development Department
• Abby Ortega, water resources manager for Colorado Springs Utilities
• Richard Mulledy, stormwater manager for Colorado Springs