An Ellicott High School science teacher was arrested Monday in a child pornography investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reports.
Patrick Joseph McMahon, 28, was arrested at the school on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, the Sheriff's Office said. He is being held in the county jail without bond and put on paid administrative leave from his job.
The allegations apparently don't pertain to any students in Ellicott and didn't happen on Ellicott School District 22 property or during district time, Superintendent Chris Smith said in a statement. "Ellicott Schools will be cooperating fully with the investigation."
McMahon began teaching in the district in the fall of 2017, Smith said.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call its tip line at 520-6666.