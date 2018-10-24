El Paso County Public Health officials are asking county leaders for an additional $250,000 in 2019, amid concerns that years of stagnant funding have left the agency at risk of being unable to respond to emergencies or disease outbreaks.
The request is part of a push by public health leaders to boost county funding for the agency by $1 million over the next five years to hire more workers and improve its programs. If approved, it would mark the first major county funding increase since at least 2012.
The request, which the agency’s leaders detailed at Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting, comes after public health officials have grown increasingly vocal about the agency’s budget woes.
Former public health director Dan Martindale said before his retirement in August that the agency is nearing a perilous point in its ability keep the county’s roughly 700,000 people healthy and safe, and he argued that “something’s got to give.”
County funding dropped considerably during the Great Recession, and it has remained essentially flat since 2012 at almost $3.3 million.
As a result, the agency has about 45 fewer employees now than it did in 2008. In the meantime, the county’s population has grown by more than 100,000 people — leaving the ratio of residents to public health workers far below the national average for counties this size.
“If there’s an outbreak of any of those diseases — let’s just say measles, mumps — we will be very hard-pressed, and have been hard-pressed, to come up with the resources to address numerous communicable diseases at one time,” Martindale said in August.
On Wednesday, Susan Wheelan, the agency’s interim director, said the request is about meeting the demands of a fast-growing area.
“We are very efficient, and we’re doing a great job, and our staff are exceptional,” Wheelan said. “But we need to plan for the future and have some increase.”
The county funding — which accounts for about one-fifth of the health department’s $16.5 million budget — is key, because it affords far more flexibility than other funding sources. For example, nearly three-quarters of its budget is paid for by grants, contracts and fees that must be spent on specific initiatives.
The health department’s preliminary budget seeks to boost services across the agency.
That includes hiring at least nine full-time employees and one part-time worker to help fill several needs, including environmental health inspections, identifying and controlling diseases and preparing for emergencies.
It also might go toward purchasing equipment, starting new health initiatives or ensuring current ones don’t end when grant funding dries up. For example, one such grant addressing youth suicides across the county ends in June 2019, leaving the future of that initiative in question.
In all, the health department is seeking to boost spending by $900,000 to $1 million over the next five years. The health department has asked the county to pay for an increasingly greater share of that total over the next five years, beginning with a $250,000 budget boost in 2019.
In the meantime, health officials would offset the remaining balance each year by dipping into the agency’s reserves, which are flush with cash after years of savings. The agency began this year with about $4.8 million in reserve — far more than the $2.9 million to $3.4 million required by the Board of Health.
Under that plan, the health department projects it would spend roughly $1.7 million in reserve funding by 2023.
“Everything is preliminary at this point,” said Elaine Johnsen, who oversees the health department’s budget. “This is only a starting place.”
Even so, the agency faces an uphill battle to get all of the money it wants in 2019.
Earlier this month, the county commissioners proposed offering the agency $150,000 more funding next year — about two-thirds of the health department’s original request. The commissioners plan to vote on the county’s 2019 budget in November.
The county also is considering adding about $264,000 to the agency’s budget for pay raises — the first such offer to pay specifically for pay raises in years.