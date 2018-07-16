El Paso County’s Public Health director is retiring after 23 years with the department, including four years in the top post.
Dan Martindale’s last day with the heath department will be Aug. 31, the agency announced Monday. His interim replacement will be Susan Wheelan, one of the department’s two deputy directors.
Martindale, 62, said he contemplated retirement for about a year but recently decided, “I’m ready to go fishing.”
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I will sincerely miss each and every one of my staff here.”
Martindale began working for the department in 1995 as its lone tobacco education and prevention educator — a job now assigned to six people. In the following 23 years, he had a hand in nearly every facet of the department, including injury and violence prevention, drug and alcohol treatment, environmental health and nurse visitation programs that cater to new, low-income mothers and their children.
He was named interim director in July 2015, and the county’s Board of Health confirmed him a month later as the agency’s full-time director.
He expressed pride in having expanded access to department programs, particularly across southeast Colorado Springs, where the agency opened a Women, Infants and Children satellite office and helped spearhead the RISE coalition, funded by El Pomar Foundation.
Martindale said the next director will have to continue the department’s recovery from deep funding cuts inflicted during the Great Recession, especially as more people move to the Pikes Peak region.
“Population growth and all the public health needs — either intended or non-intended — that come along with a population growth to that extent are things we’re going to have to address,” he said. “And we can’t do that without additional resources and staff.”
Kari Kilroy, the county Board of Health president, hailed Martindale’s tenure.
“He has been a great unifier of the department,” Kilroy said.
Wheelan was chosen as interim director at a Board of Health meeting last week, Kilroy said, and the process to select a permanent replacement has yet to be determined.
Wheelan joined the department 18 years ago as an environmental health specialist. She went on to establish the agency’s office of communication and helped oversee its tobacco education and prevention program.
She also secured funds for programs to prevent youth suicide and youth substance use. And she has helped guide emergency response teams during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic and a measles outbreak. She was named a deputy director in January 2015.