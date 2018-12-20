El Paso County Public Health plans to hire up to 10 more employees after receiving its first major budget increase in at least six years.
The agency gained final approval for the hires this week when the county's Board of Health approved a $17.1 million budget for 2019. The budget includes the agency's first new wave of funding as part of a plan increase its funding by up to $1 million over the next five years.
Also this week, the board voted to make Susan Wheelan the agency's full-time director. In doing so, it removed the "interim" tag she held since stepping in for former director Dan Martindale, who retired at the end of August.
"We want to maintain that healthy team, to be just as high performing — if not more — in the future," Wheelan said. "And this funding will allow us to do so."
The budget boost comes amid rising concerns from public health officials about the agency’s budget.
Before retiring, Martindale said the agency was nearing a perilous point in its ability keep the county’s roughly 700,000 people healthy and safe — arguing that “something’s got to give.”
County funding dropped considerably during the Great Recession, and it has remained essentially flat since 2012 at almost $3.3 million.
As a result, the agency has about 45 fewer employees now than it did in 2008. In the meantime, the county’s population has grown by more than 100,000 people — leaving the ratio of residents to public health workers far below the national average for counties this size. Wheelan said typical health departments for an area this size have about 100 more employees.
Earlier this year, public health officials asked the county to increase public health spending by up to $1 million over the next five years.
So far, that plan appears to be on track. El Paso County commissioners approved an extra $200,000 in 2019 — about $50,000 less than the agency's initial request, but $50,000 more than the commissioners were willing to spend at first.
The plan calls for the county to keep increasing the funding in the years ahead, with the Health Department using its reserves to back fill where needed.
As a result, the agency also plans to spend about $650,000 of its reserves in 2019 — a figure that is expected to decrease in the coming years. In all, the Health Department plans to draw down its reserve fund by roughly $1.7 million by 2023.
Some of that money will go toward hiring up to 10 new employees, who will focus on responding to disease outbreaks, planning for emergencies and addressing emergency public health issues, Wheelan said.
Next year's budget also includes $335,000 in grant funding from the Colorado Health Foundation to help revitalize southeast Colorado Springs and improve the health of residents living there.
And it includes about $264,000 in extra funding from the county for pay raises — the first in years.
Wheelan's salary next year will be $148,544. It's lower than her predecessor's salary this year — $167,236 — but a few thousand more than Martindale's starting salary as director in 2014.