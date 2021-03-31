More Information

Residents who want to receive the vaccine can find more information on how to get one on the county Public Health website, elpasocountyhealth.org.

The website includes a list of the county’s nearly 100 vaccine providers and a new interactive online map that allows users to use the search function to locate a vaccine clinic or find one on the map.

Residents can also dial 2-1-1 or text “vaccine” for English or “vacuna” for Spanish to 667873 for more information about how to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has opened up vaccine eligibility to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age or health status. Veterans can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling the 24-hour call center at (888) 336-8262, or when checking in at their next VA appointment.