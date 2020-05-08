El Paso County is able to test 1,100 residents for coronavirus daily, enough to safely reopen businesses and other public places, but it is not hitting that threshold, public health officials said.

While the capability is there, fewer tests are being performed possibly because not many residents have coronavirus symptoms, some are deterred by the cost if they have to pay and residents have been told that only certain people, such as those who are severely ill, would be tested, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health.

Drive-up testing sites, hospitals, military bases and primary care providers are all contributing to the county's capacity for testing that meets the rate recommended by Harvard University.

Providing the testing capacity requires trained staff, sufficient personal protective equipment for the testers, testing materials, ability to safely transport virus samples and contracts with labs, Johnson said.

Coronavirus testing has been among the most contentious health and political issues since the virus was detected in the United States. The Trump administration has come under withering criticism for not moving quickly to provide sufficient testing kits early on.

Nationwide, and in Colorado, there have been long delays for processing tests that slowed efforts to identify those with COVID-19. Some El Paso County residents who sought testing in early March were diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 before their test results could be processed.

Now, health officials are encouraging all those experiencing even mild coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough, fever and sore throat to get tested, Johnson said. The average turnaround time for test results is about 24 hours, which allows public health officials to quickly advise those who test positive for COVID-19 to self isolate and keep the spread of the disease low, she said.

"We have this low baseline hum of positive tests that are turning up and we want to make sure that doesn’t increase in volume," she said.

About 20 residents are testing positive for COVID-19 per day in the county, which is "remarkable," according to Johnson, given the exponential growth the county saw in March and early April. Preliminary data shows about 11,780 residents total had been tested for COVID-19 through Monday, she said. However, more data is still coming in and she expects the total number of people tested in the county to be closer to 15,000, she said. As of Friday, 1,110 residents had tested positive for the illness, county data shows.

The number of people getting tested each day is difficult for El Paso County Public Health to track because not all the labs that process test results report the numbers daily, she said. Instead, some are only reporting weekly.

"That variability makes it hard for us to go day by day," she said.

This week, health officials started seeing residents who test positive for the virus having contact with an increasing number of people, which increases the potential for spreading the disease, Johnson said. Officials started noticing the trend on Monday and suspect it coincides with the end of the statewide stay-at-home order, she said. The incubation period for COVID-19 is typically two to 14 days, so the delay would be expected, she said.

To prepare for a spike in cases, public health officials are working with testing providers to maintain testing capacity so that it will be available in the coming weeks and can help identify and stop outbreaks, Johnson said.

Testing providers in El Paso County are not testing asymptomatic residents at this time, except ahead of some medical procedures, Johnson said. However, testing asymptomatic residents could be helpful in controlling the spread of coronavirus in facilities where residents live close together, such as jails, homeless shelters and nursing homes, and could help inform who needs to be isolated, she said. However, in order to be effective, asymptomatic patients in those settings would need to be tested every three days to ensure they don't become positive over time, she said.

"We are absolutely willing to discuss that with nursing homes," she said.