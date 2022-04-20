A shooter injured a woman and killed a cat after firing multiple gunshots in a neighborhood near Ellicott, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies announced.

Law enforcement responded to the 3500 block of Soap Weed Road and found a woman with bloody nose after a caller told deputies someone shot and killed their cat.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, deputies said, and she was not transported to the hospital, police said.

The unknown shooter hit four homes in the vicinity of the 3500 block of Soap Weed Road, the 1000 block of North Ellicott Highway, and the 26300 block of Big Springs Road, deputies said.

Deputies asked anyone with information, "no matter how slight," to contact the agency's tip line at 719-520-7777 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.