The El Paso County Republican Party is under new leadership, with a new chairwoman and secretary elected Saturday.
Longtime GOP operative Tamra Farah will take over as party chairwoman, while Vice Chairwoman Mary Bradfield kept her post and former county commissioner candidate Vickie Tonkins was elected as secretary, party spokeswoman Cassandra Sebastian said.
The party faithful, joined by Republicans U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, gathered in the auditorium of Sand Creek High School on Saturday morning.
Gardner and Lamborn voiced their support for President Donald Trump in his 2020 re-election bid, but Farah was more concerned about Gardner’s and Lamborn’s prospects.
Both are up for re-election in 2020, and Democrats have targeted Gardner in a bid to flip the majority in the U.S. Senate, now held by the Republicans. Farah predicted that Senate race will be the most expensive in the country.
Protecting Gardner’s Senate seat will help protect Trump’s presidency, Farah said. The ultimate goal is for Trump to appoint another constitutional originalist — like recently appointed justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — to the Supreme Court.
“He does need our help to put another conservative in the Supreme Court,” she said.
Tonkins told her fellow Republicans that she’s tired of losing to Democrats, and the local party needs a shake-up.
The county’s Democratic party also picked its leaders last week, re-electing Chairwoman Electra Johnson and electing Tracie Powell as chairwoman and Marguerite Tierze as secretary.