The El Paso County GOP has chosen a new leader after six weeks without one.
Vickie Tonkins, who's previously run for Colorado Springs and El Paso County offices, was elected chairwoman of the county party at a special committee meeting on Saturday. She replaces Tamra Farah, who left the position in late August.
Tonkins, the party's former secretary, garnered 144 votes from local Republican leaders — well over the 84 votes cast for her opponent, Tony Gioia, a Republican activist and real estate agent who lost a City Council bid earlier this year.
Party member Wendy Miller was elected vice chairwoman to succeed Mary Bradfield, who stepped down weeks before Farah did to run for the state House of Representatives. Miller won the seat with 131 votes. The only other candidate, County Commissioner Holly Williams, got 97 votes.
"This was a very historic moment in the Republican Party, in that you have me as chair — being an African American, black woman — and then you have Wendy Miller, who is Asian," Tonkins said.
Tonkins said that she and Miller will focus on ensuring that President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Cory Gardner win re-election and restoring "unity" to the county party.
Gioia said Tonkins and Miller "are going to make a great team and hopefully (will) be able to unite some of the divide that’s been in the party lately."
"It’s awesome to see the El Paso County Republican Party now being led by two strong minority women," he added.
When Farah resigned on Aug. 29, she said in a letter to the party's central committee that she'd faced backlash as chairwoman. She was left with no financial reserves and met with interference when attempting to engage volunteers, run the party’s annual Lincoln Dinner and reach out to donors, she said.
“I expected some challenges, but find the level of opposition to my chairmanship within our central committee to be deeply disappointing, particular in a time when the call for unity has been strong and essential,” Farah wrote in her letter.
After Farah's departure, Tonkins called a meeting of the party's vacancy committee to select a new vice chairperson, who traditionally would then become the head of the party.
Eighteen committee members voted for Tonkins and 19 voted for Gioia; however, the Colorado Republican Party later deemed Gioia's victory invalid, finding that Tonkins didn't have authority to call the meeting and that one of the votes for Gioia was cast improperly.
In a Sept. 25 report, the state party's executive committee ordered that the county's Republican central committee convene on Oct. 12 to elect a new chairperson.
The central committee is made up of hundreds of people who have been elected or appointed to positions of authority within the party, Tonkins said.
"I think that Vickie Tonkins and Wendy Miller are going to do a fantastic job," said Williams, a longtime Republican party operative and wife of Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams. "It just feels like we’ve been in a holding pattern for six weeks. So I’m just really excited that it’s over and the Republican party is moving on."
Tonkins and her husband founded a nonprofit, The Destiny Project, to serve at-risk youth. She ran unsuccessfully in 2015 for one of three at-large Colorado Springs City Council seats and lost the District 5 county commissioner race to Cami Bremer last year.
As the new chairwoman, Tonkins will be responsible for appointing a secretary to fill the spot she left vacant, she said.