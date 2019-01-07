The head of El Paso County’s Republican Party said he won’t seek a second term but might like to head the Colorado GOP.
Joshua Hosler reluctantly accepted the county position in September 2017. Then-Chairman Trevor Dierdorff had resigned after he hit and killed Mel Tolbert, longtime owner of Platte Floral, as the pedestrian tried to cross a downtown street.
“I will be 120 years old and still remember that evening,” Hosler said in a Facebook post about the hours-long push by fellow Republicans for him to take the county post.
Dierdorff resigned months after District Attorney Dan May threw out citations against him; the DA said Tolbert was at fault because he had been jaywalking.
Dierdorff was preceded as chairman by Jeff Hays, who then was elected chairman of the Colorado GOP. But Hays announced this month that he won’t seek re-election, saying the state party is “primed for new leadership.”
When he was elected, Hosler had told The Gazette that the county party was in disarray and had only collected about $13,000 for the year.
“A normal county chair is expected to raise about $150,000 a year,” he said.
Hosler rearranged the party’s leadership and dove headfirst into fundraising. He said the county party raised about $250,000 in 2018 and topped 2014’s Republican voter turnout.
“We were one of the few counties that pulled our weight on the Republican end,” he said of the Nov. 6 midterms.
But the unpaid 60- to 70-hour-a-week job “put a major strain on my family,” Hosler said.
He said he’ll stay until his term expires in February, considering in the meantime whether to pursue the state chairmanship.
Such a bid isn’t unrealistic, considering Hays’ ascendance. “There’s precedent at least,” said state GOP spokesman Daniel Cole. “It’s certainly the case that it’s a natural transition from county chair to state chair.”
Also vying to head the state GOP is state Rep. Susan Beckman, R-Littleton.
Statewide party members will vote on their selection March 30, Cole said.
In El Paso County, about 500 party members will vote on their new chairman Feb. 9, said spokeswoman Cassandra Sebastian, who will formally solicit applications next week.
“It needs to be someone that has fundraising experience,” she said. “The chairman has to be able to develop relationships with existing and new donors and do a good enough job with them that they feel comfortable writing a check.”
The county has about 180,000 Republicans, Sebastian said. It’s significant as a conservative stronghold.
Sebastian said Hosler will have her support if he seeks the state position. “He’s a first-one-there and last-to-leave kind of guy. Josh would definitely bring a unique perspective, and he would be an excellent state party chairman.”
