An extension of El Paso County’s local disaster emergency declaration through Sept. 16 will allow the county to retain its ability to request federal reimbursement and aid in the provision of resources to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the extension of the declaration, which would have expired next Monday for an additional 30 days.
The declaration primarily allows El Paso County to request Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement, helps medical providers obtain personal protective equipment and continues to permit county Public Health to access its Medical Reserve Corps, which assists with community emergency response.
As of Sunday, there were 51,039 COVID-19 cases in Colorado, including 5,134 in El Paso County, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show. As of Saturday, there were 1,863 deaths statewide, including 138 in El Paso County.
Statewide as of Sunday, 6,627 people have been hospitalized and 593,794 people tested for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site opened to the community in the parking lot south of the J.C. Penney department store at The Citadel mall, 680 Citadel Drive.
Testing is free for people 2 and older from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is the first testing site in the county to offer tests without insurance or referral required, health officials said Friday.