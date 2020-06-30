El Paso County voters had returned 132,177 ballots as of Tuesday morning and tens of thousands more were expected to flow in during Election Day.
Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said he expected to see 40% turnout in the election, or about 163,200 ballots returned of the 408,000 ballots sent out.
"I expect we will be counting well past midnight," he said.
Early election results are expected to be announced about 7:15 p.m. The night's last update is expected about 10:45 p.m., he said.
Of all of the ballots sent out in El Paso County, 157,302 — or 39% — went to unaffiliated voters who choose to return either a Republican or Democratic ballot. Republican voters received 38% of the ballots and Democratic voters received 20% of the ballots. Members of minority political parties received 3%. Of the unaffiliated voters who returned ballots, 60% chose to vote on the Democratic primary ballot, according to Broerman's presentation.
The county's eight voter service and polling centers have served 319 residents during the balloting period. Broerman said he expected the centers to see more voters during the day Tuesday. Colorado residents can register on Election Day at a voter services center.
Voters visiting a service center can expect to see election workers in gloves and masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The office also asks voters to wear masks while visiting, although it is not mandatory.
Voters in line at a polling center by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Broerman said.
Voters dropping off their ballots should remember not to sign their ballots, to protect their anonymity, Broerman said.
Click here for a list of all polling centers and ballot drop boxes in Colorado Springs and the rest of El Paso County.
Voters with questions can call (719) 575-8683.