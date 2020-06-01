El Paso County exited May with one of the lowest daily totals of coronavirus reported to the county — four — since the pandemic began.
Sunday's total is tied with May 3 and May 31 totals of four cases reported each day, and bested by an April 19 total of three cases.
So far the county has seen 1,775 cases diagnosed and 88 deaths.
Statewide, Colorado has seen 26,378 cases diagnosed, with 1,445 deaths among cases and 1,181 deaths directly attributed to the virus. State officials have said the total number of diagnoses could be multiple times higher due to an initial lack of testing availability.