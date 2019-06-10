MIAMI • A former sheriff's deputy from Colorado Springs has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a Florida child pornography case.
Donald Glenn Beasley, 56, of Key Largo was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Miami. Beasley pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography in February. He previously was a sheriff's deputy in El Paso County.
The FBI found images and videos of child pornography on Beasley's electronic devices after executing a search warrant at his home. Many involved children under age 12.
Beasley also must serve 20 years on probation after his release from prison.