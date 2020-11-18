Under continued state and federal moratoriums, local evictions have dropped by more than two-thirds this year during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to statistics from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
From March 2 to this week, sheriff’s deputies have served 292 court-ordered writs of execution, compared with 873 over the same time period last year, said spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
The order gives tenants who are behind in rent payments notice that they have three days to leave the property with their belongings, or deputies will remove their possessions and sell the items for repayment to the landlord.
The number was higher in 2018, with 1,049 writs served, and 1,082 in 2017, data show.
And the office has 47 outstanding writs yet to be delivered to delinquent tenants, Kirby said.
Some requests may have originated before the pandemic started, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado. The organization represents more than 41,000 rental units of varying sizes from Monument to Durango.
“One member filed an eviction in February for money owed prior to that time, and it got stopped because of COVID and just got through the court system,” Nelson said.
With public protests and outcry over how the pandemic is affecting low-income residents, evictions rules have changed since March from a total ban to looser restrictions requiring at least 30 days’ notice to people living in federally backed housing being protected.
On Oct. 21, Gov. Jared Polis ordered another 30-day statewide moratorium on some evictions, expanding on a federal moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September and which expires at the end of the year.
In addition to not being able to remove tenants who can’t pay their rent due to COVID-19 hardships, the existing state order forbids landlords from evicting tenants whose leases have expired or starting court proceedings against tenants facing financial difficulties.
But the majority of current evictions are not due to reasons related to COVID-related financial hardship, Nelson said.
While many evictions have been put on hold, people are still getting booted from their rental units because “delinquencies can come about from lease violations, committing a crime, doing damage,” she said.
Local evictions mirror statewide trends.
Colorado’s eviction filing rate as of Oct. 22 remains low, according to data analytics firm RealPage and surveys by the Colorado Apartment Association.
There were 957 eviction filings statewide last month, which is 36% of the normal filings for the month, statistics show. There were 2,655 during October 2019.
Statewide, Colorado’s rent collection of 96.6% as of Oct. 20 was just 2.3 percentage points below last year.
Financial assistance is available through Department of Housing and Urban Development programs to allow people to remain in their homes.
And Polis said on Tuesday that he wants more funding designated for housing stability statewide. Two rental assistance programs established in Colorado have spent about $10 million in federal relief dollars from previous stimulus funding.
“The programs are to help pay the rent for people,” Nelson said. “There’s certainly money available out there.”
Some eviction-prevention programs need either the landlords or the renters to apply, she said, and in some cases, renters do not want to fill out the paperwork, so their cases of delinquent payments move through the legal system.
Many local landlords are willing to give people on the verge of homelessness a break, said Kat Lilley, executive director of Family Promise of Colorado Springs, which provides emergency shelter and homeless prevention services for families.
“We’re seeing more families at risk of losing their homes, but we’re seeing a lot of landlords working with families,” she said.
“Quite a few are abiding by the moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now broader than the original moratorium on just federally backed mortgages,” Lilley said. “So we’re excited to see landlords giving good faith services."