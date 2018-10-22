El Paso County has opened 14 more voter service and polling centers to help voters participate in the Nov. 6 election.
At the centers, people can register to vote, update their voter registration, request a replacement ballot, drop off their completed ballot or vote on a machine that’s accessible to those with disabilities.
Now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays are the county Clerk and Recorder’s main office, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, and these locations:
• Clerk and Recorder’s Downtown Branch at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
• Powers Motor Vehicle Office, 5650 Industrial Place
• Fort Carson Motor Vehicle Office, 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg 1525
• Union Town Center Motor Vehicle Office, 8830 N. Union Blvd.
• Monument Town Hall, 645 Beacon Lite Road
• The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St.
• Falcon Fire Department, 7030 Old Meridian Road
• Zalman Center, 2755 Janitell Road
• Fountain Police Station, 222 N. Santa Fe Ave.
• The Citadel mall, 750 Citadel Drive E., Suite 1040
• The county's Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive
• Donald Wescott Fire Protection District, 15415 Gleneagle Drive
• Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 121
• Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
On Nov. 5, the day before the election, 13 more polling centers will open, and the centers' hours will change.
Ballots were mailed to the county's nearly 380,000 active, registered voters Oct. 15. Anyone who didn't get a ballot by last Friday still can get one by mail if they register to vote, update their address online, or request a replacement by the end of Oct. 29.
After that, they'll have to visit a polling center or contact the county’s Elections Department at 575-8683 or at elections@elpasoco.com. Voters can verify their registered address at govotecolorado.com. If it's incorrect, the address can be updated with a Colorado driver’s license. Once the change has been made, the Clerk’s Office will automatically mail ballots to the new address.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 6. If mailing your ballot, do so no later than Oct. 31, election officials advise, and use 71 cents of postage for the two-page ballot. After Oct. 31, you can deposit your ballot at a polling center or in one of the county’s 15 drop-off boxes, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For more information, including a full list of drop-off locations, visit epcvotes.com.