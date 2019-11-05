Tuesday night's local races to watch include the Manitou Springs mayoral races and a few sales tax measures.
Manitou voters will choose between Alan Delwiche, chairman of the city Planning Commission, and John Graham, who published the weekly Pikes Peak Journal for nearly two decades.
Mayor Ken Jaray, who is wrapping up his first term, said this summer that he would not seek reelection — in part because of health issues exacerbated by the stress of the job.
Graham has cited aging infrastructure as the number-one issue facing the city, while Delwiche has emphasized the need to balance quality of life for residents and the demands of tourism.
Both contenders have suggested charging Manitou Incline users a fee and are focused on solving the city's parking problem. Delwiche has proposed early morning parking fees, and Graham has said a parking garage could be part of that solution.
Manitou Springs voters also saw two city questions on their ballots, including a 0.3% sales tax for arts and culture.
The Manitou Arts, Culture and Heritage (MACH) sales tax would amount to 3 cents on a $10 purchase and generate about $400,000 annually, officials say.
Under the proposal, two-thirds of that money would pay for upgrades at the Carnegie Library, Miramont Castle Museum, historic Hiawatha Gardens building and Manitou art and heritage centers. One-third of that money would fund grants for other local creative and cultural initiatives.
The second Manitou Springs ballot question, Issue 2E, would allow the city to retain nearly $183,000 generated by the expired sales tax for downtown improvements. If voters reject that measure, Manitou property owners will get a one-time rebate on their tax bills — or, about $75 for a home valued at $400,000.
Voters in Fountain will fill three city council seats. Detra Duncan, Gordon Rick, Fran Carrick and Richard Applegate are vying for two at-large seat. Darrell Couch and Tamara Estes are facing off to represent Ward 2.
Fountain voters have also been asked to OK a 0.7% sales tax, or about 7 cents on every $10 spent. Revenue from the tax would help the city finish existing transportation projects and start new ones, including upgrades to major thoroughfares and neighborhood streets.
In 2009, city voters approved a 0.75% sales tax, known as Moving Fountain Forward, to pay for transit, street maintenance and other improvement projects. The 0.35% portion of that tax used for road upgrades, which brings in about $1 million annually, will sunset at the end of the year, according to Jennifer Herzberg, chairwoman of the Fountain Roadway Focus Group.
This year’s ballot initiative, Issue 2A, asks voters to renew that 0.35% tax for 10 years and double it, bringing the total sales tax for transportation projects to 1.1%.
Priority projects include improving a railroad crossing near Comanche Village Drive and U.S. 85/87, building a new crossing to connect Indiana Avenue with U.S. 85 / 87 and constructing a roundabout at Ohio Avenue and Jimmy Camp Road, city officials have said.
Fire protection districts and other taxing entities, too, will decide on several measures Tuesday.
Voters in the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District could let the district adjust its mill levy annually so that property tax revenues remain steady, even as the statewide residential assessment rate is periodically adjusted to maintain compliance with state law.
There’s a similar measure for Peyton Fire Protection District, which is also seeking voter permission to borrow up to $2.5 million and increase taxes up to $325,000 annually to build a new station and fund other improvements.
Hanover Fire Protection District is asking for another tax increase to maintain 911 response times and meet staffing and equipment needs.
A trio of measures for Stratmoor Hills fire protection, water and sanitation districts would nix the districts’ revenue cap, allowing them to retain and spend over-the-limit revenue in future years instead of returning that excess to taxpayers.