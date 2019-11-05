John Graham showed an early lead over Alan Delwiche in the race for Manitou Springs mayor Tuesday night, early returns show.
Graham, who published the weekly Pikes Peak Journal for nearly two decades, had 843 votes, or about 52%. Delwiche trailed with 772 votes, or nearly 48%, unofficial results show.
The victor will succeed Mayor Ken Jaray, who is wrapping up his first term and said this summer that he would not seek reelection.
Graham has cited aging infrastructure as the number-one issue facing the city, while Delwiche has emphasized the need to balance quality of life for residents and the demands of tourism.
Both contenders have suggested charging Manitou Incline users a fee and are focused on solving the city's parking problem. Delwiche has proposed early morning parking fees, and Graham has said a parking garage could be part of that solution.
A Manitou Springs sales tax measure was failing narrowly, the early returns show. The proposed 0.3% sales tax for arts and culture in Manitou Springs had 904 "no" votes and 855 "yes" votes, the returns show.
The tax would amount to 3 cents on a $10 purchase and generate about $400,000 annually, officials say. Under the proposal, two-thirds of that money would pay for upgrades at the Carnegie Library, Miramont Castle Museum, historic Hiawatha Gardens building and Manitou art and heritage centers. One-third of that money would fund grants for other local creative and cultural initiatives.
A second Manitou Springs ballot question, Issue 2E, was passing with 1,344 "yes" votes, or about 76%.
It would allow the city to retain nearly $183,000 generated by the expired sales tax for downtown improvements. If voters reject that measure, Manitou property owners will get a one-time rebate on their tax bills — or, about $75 for a home valued at $400,000.
Of the ballots counted, most Fountain voters had said "no" to a new 0.7% sales tax, which would amount to about 7 cents on every $10 spent. Revenue from the proposed tax would help the city finish existing transportation projects and start new ones, including upgrades to major thoroughfares and neighborhood streets.
About 1,511 ballots had been counted in favor of the measure, and nearly 2,145 against, the unofficial results show.
Richard Applegate led the race for two at-large Fountain City Council seats with 1,409 votes, or about 28%. Contenders Detra Duncan and Fran Carrick were neck-and-neck in line for the second seat, each with about 24% of the vote. Gordon Rick trailed behind slightly, with nearly 23%, according to the early returns.
Outcomes were mixed for ballot issues in other districts.
A measure to raise taxes in Hanover Fire Protection District was passing handily, with more than 60% of the vote. The additional revenues would be used to maintain 911 response times and meet staffing and equipment needs.
In Peyton Fire Protection District, a tax increase was failing with 687 votes for and 549 against.
Another measure, which would have let the district adjust its mill levy annually so that property tax revenues remain steady, was also failing with more than 58 percent "no" votes on the ballots counted so far, according to the unofficial results. In Tri-Lakes Monument Protection District, though, a similar measure was well on its way to passing, with nearly 6,380 votes for and 4,890 against.
A proposal to nix Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District's revenue cap, allowing the district to retain and spend over-the-limit revenue in future years instead of returning it to taxpayers, was also passing with more than 55% of the vote. But voters were split on two other measures to remove that cap in the area's water and sanitation districts.