Severely intoxicated people who need a safe place to sober up are likely to end up in local emergency rooms in the next few weeks due to a temporary closure of El Paso County's detox center.
Crossroads Turning Points, the Pueblo-based substance abuse treatment provider that assumed management of the county's detox center in late 2017, must vacate its building on the jail campus by Wednesday. But, Crossroads' new building at 1000 Maxwell Street isn't yet ready, said Leroy Lucero, the nonprofit's president and CEO.
The lapse in services is likely to last two or three weeks, Lucero said. The new center will be open in late February, "at the worst," he said.
The county, which has allowed Crossroads to use its facility more than six months longer than initially expected, denied the organization's most recent request for another extension.
"The county really has gone above and beyond in terms of offering multiple extensions," said Julie Krow, executive director of the county Department of Human Services.
The most recent delay, first reported by the Colorado Springs Independent, is due to unexpected challenges related to renovations, including a wall within the building that wasn't up to code and several layers of concrete floor that had to be cut to install plumbing, Lucero said.
The detox center, which now has 20 beds, takes in self-admissions and referrals from local law enforcement and hospitals. Those admitted have a chance to sober up before caseworkers offer help, such as guidance related to economic assistance or referrals to treatment programs.
The center has been operating near or at full capacity, he said. From December 2017 to July 2018, the center saw 80 to 124 people a month, many of whom were admitted multiple times, according to data from the state's Office of Behavioral Health.
“Since there will be no detox resources in the Colorado Springs community, I fully expect that we will be holding more of these patients in our emergency department,” Mark Mayes, associate chief nursing officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital, said in a statement. “Many of these patients do not require the high level of medical care provided in our Emergency Departments, but will be brought to us as the only other place to turn, placing additional strain on critical resources.”
Andrea Sinclair, a spokeswoman for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, said the hospital system has a floating pool of nursing staff that can supplement emergency room staffing if needed.
"We’re not concerned," Sinclair said. "If there is an influx, we’re prepared to adjust our staffing."
In addition to alerting area hospitals, Crossroads is also working to make arrangements so that patients most in need of detox services can be transported to Pueblo, where they have another detox center.
"We’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the community," Lucero said.
In the past, officials have struggled to find a long-term solution to provide detox services for area residents. The county detox center was established in 2009 as a temporary solution after the closure of the area’s previous detox center, The Lighthouse detox facility, run by AspenPointe, then known as Pikes Peak Mental Health.
County officials have lauded Crossroads' decision to take over the center. They say the nonprofit will provide a better care for those addicted to drugs and alcohol and help more of them get into treatment programs.
Under the terms of the county's original agreement with Crossroads, the organization was to move from the county's property by mid-2018. The commissioners have amended that three times in the past year at Crossroads' request.
Lucero plans to open the Maxwell Street location with 20 beds and room to double that, if funding is available and demand is high.
After Crossroads moves out of the old detox center, the building will be transferred back to the Sheriff’s Office. In 2009, then-Sheriff Terry Maketa elected to build the $1.7 million facility with money the office was paid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for detaining undocumented immigrants in the county jail.
Natalie Sosa, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said in an email the agency might use the structure to house low-risk inmates, such as those housed in the jail's veterans ward, which offers special opportunities and programs to rehabilitate veterans and help them reintegrate into the community upon their release.